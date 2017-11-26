Kylie Jenner changed her hair to distract us from the pregnancy gossip.

Kylie Jenner, who is widely rumored to be pregnant at age 20 with the child of boyfriend Travis Mill, has shown off a new haircut on Snapchat, the youngest Jenner's preferred method of communication.

For reference for those who do not avidly watch Jenner's every move, here's what her hair has been looking like.

Comment what you want for Christmas, I may be doing some holiday surprises😜 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Red Velvet Holiday Lip Kit is officially available on KylieCosmetics.com 💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Jenner's gone ahead and chopped those long and silky locks off.

Here's Kylie fussing up her new hair.

Kylie cut her hair again today 11/25/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 25, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Jenner had recently shared a video of her BFF Jordyn Woods cutting her hair with kitchen scissors. It seems that Woods was in fact working on Jenner's real hair and not another one of Jenner's wigs.

Perhaps Jenner is preparing a low-maintenance look in time for a baby?