Kylie Jenner changed her hair to distract us from the pregnancy gossip.

Kylie Jenner, who is widely rumored to be pregnant at age 20 with the child of boyfriend Travis Mill, has shown off a new haircut on Snapchat, the youngest Jenner's preferred method of communication.
For reference for those who do not avidly watch Jenner's every move, here's what her hair has been looking like.
Jenner's gone ahead and chopped those long and silky locks off.
Here's Kylie fussing up her new hair.
Jenner had recently shared a video of her BFF Jordyn Woods cutting her hair with kitchen scissors. It seems that Woods was in fact working on Jenner's real hair and not another one of Jenner's wigs.
Perhaps Jenner is preparing a low-maintenance look in time for a baby?
Jenner and her new hair later posed with a BABY. Not her baby, some other cute 'lil baby.
But the video gives us an idea of what Kylie Jenner The Mom would look like. Even if Jenner isn't pregnant, the shorter hair is certainly more mature and, in typical Jenner fashion, very trendy.