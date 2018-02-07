Kylie Jenner's baby already set a world record on Instagram. She's 6 days old.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is only six days old, but she already has a world record.

On Tuesday, Mama Kylie announced Stormi's name to the world—and even went back to edit the caption, including the baby's last name. While Stormi's father is known as rapper Travis Scott, his real name is Jacques Webster.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

According to Instagram, Kylie's picture is already the most liked photo of all time, OF ALL TIME!

giphy

Kylie's post racked up 12 million likes in 13 hours, beating the record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Beyoncé.

Kylie beating Ronaldo and Beyoncé with the most liked Instagram picture of all time.



12.2 Million since the 6th Feb 2018



Cristiano: 11.3M - Since 12th Nov 2017

Beyoncé: 11.2M - Since 7th Feb 2017



12 Million Likes in 13 Hours. 😭 pic.twitter.com/NMxlvGjg0C — Mpanza (@Sibu_MpanzaSA) February 7, 2018

Instagram loves babies.

Ronaldo's previously record-setting pic celebrated the birth of his daughter, Alana.