5 clues that people think prove Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian's surrogate.

Welcome to 2018, the year of the Kardashian-Jenner Pregnancy Vortex. Khloe Kardashian is pregnant. Kim Kardashian is expecting via surrogate. Kylie Jenner is pregnant, or maybe she isn't. Wait, Kim Kardashian's baby is here. Can you see Khloe Kardashian's baby bump in her Halloween costume?

Kardashian fans have many questions, and now, they're starting to come up with some answers.

On the heels of the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby has arrived via surrogate, fans have started to piece together a theory that Kylie Jenner carried the baby for her sister. Let's look at the evidence:

1. Kylie Jenner reportedly shut down a floor at Cedars Sinai on Friday night. This (completely unsubstantiated) news could mean that she was in labor herself with a) her own baby or b) Kim's baby.

KYLIE JENNER IS REPORTEDLY IN LABOR RN AT CEDARS SAINAI HOSPITAL IN LA YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST!!! #kyliejenner — Montana MacLachlan (@MontanaMacNews) January 12, 2018

2. This snapchat from Travis Scott makes it seem like he's rushing home to be at Kylie's side as she gives birth.