5 clues that people think prove Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian's surrogate.

Welcome to 2018, the year of the Kardashian-Jenner Pregnancy Vortex. Khloe Kardashian is pregnant. Kim Kardashian is expecting via surrogate. Kylie Jenner is pregnant, or maybe she isn't. Wait, Kim Kardashian's baby is here. Can you see Khloe Kardashian's baby bump in her Halloween costume?
Kardashian fans have many questions, and now, they're starting to come up with some answers.
On the heels of the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby has arrived via surrogate, fans have started to piece together a theory that Kylie Jenner carried the baby for her sister. Let's look at the evidence:
1. Kylie Jenner reportedly shut down a floor at Cedars Sinai on Friday night. This (completely unsubstantiated) news could mean that she was in labor herself with a) her own baby or b) Kim's baby.
2. This snapchat from Travis Scott makes it seem like he's rushing home to be at Kylie's side as she gives birth.
3. Kylie was mysteriously missing from her family's Christmas card... to hide her baby bump?
4. Kylie (or a Kylie lookalike) was spotted at CVS looking hella pregnant.
5. Wouldn't it just be really sweet?