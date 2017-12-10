Kylie Jenner is getting owned on Twitter for jacking up her beauty brand's prices.

To be a Kylie Jenner fan is to have spent $29 on one of her famous lip kits. Her self-owned Kylie Cosmetics makeup line is perpetually sold out, forever launching new products, and omnipresent on Instagram. But her diehard fans are getting upset over her latest launch: a $360 set of makeup brushes.

The Silver Series Brush Collection consists of 16 brushes, which can all be purchased individually at more reasonable prices like $20 for a fan brush of $16 for a blending brush. But to get your hands on the whole set, you'll need to drop 3 Benjamins + change. With the holidays around the corner, the set has probably made its way onto the wish lifts of some very angry parents.

With the latest launch, Jenner has done the seemingly impossible: Made her fans mad. Twitter is full of angry beauty lovers looking for a way to earn $360.

babe look at their quality, the packaging , and how long Mac has been in the makeup industry — 'lijah ♥ (@LIJAHGL0W) December 10, 2017

All I’m saying is if you wanna charge luxury prices, provide luxury quality 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Mar ☀️ (@ftdotmarsss) December 10, 2017