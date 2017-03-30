Advertising

Today I bring you this maybe-news about your favorite family to hate obsessing over: Kylie Jenner may have broken up with her long-term boyfriend, Tyga. Fans think the couple, who have been together (on and off and on and off) for about two years, broke up because of one tiny detail in a Snapchat Kylie posted of her and her BFF Jordyn Woods at dinner last night.

Can you spot the sign of singledom? No, it's not the fact that she's sitting on someone else's lap. Elite Daily

Fans noticed that in the pic, Kylie's left hand is bare. Usually, the model wears a whopping rock the size of my whole apartment on her left hand. It's a promise ring Tyga gave her last year:

To answer your question, Kylie, I think your engagement ring would look something like this:

I have a few questions if they did, in fact, break up: does this have anything to do with Blac Chyna (who has a child with Tyga as well as a child with Kylie Jenner's half-brother Rob Kardashian, got that?) ranting on Snapchat yesterday about Tyga not paying child support? Also does Kylie get to keep the $200,000 Mercedez Maybach Tyga bought her for her 19th birthday last August? And did they ever get to have that threesome?

Also, why do I care????? And since you read this far, clearly you care too. But why????

Maybe we'll never know.

