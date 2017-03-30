Today I bring you this maybe-news about your favorite family to hate obsessing over: Kylie Jenner may have broken up with her long-term boyfriend, Tyga. Fans think the couple, who have been together (on and off and on and off) for about two years, broke up because of one tiny detail in a Snapchat Kylie posted of her and her BFF Jordyn Woods at dinner last night.
Fans noticed that in the pic, Kylie's left hand is bare. Usually, the model wears a whopping rock the size of my whole apartment on her left hand. It's a promise ring Tyga gave her last year:
To answer your question, Kylie, I think your engagement ring would look something like this:
I have a few questions if they did, in fact, break up: does this have anything to do with Blac Chyna (who has a child with Tyga as well as a child with Kylie Jenner's half-brother Rob Kardashian, got that?) ranting on Snapchat yesterday about Tyga not paying child support? Also does Kylie get to keep the $200,000 Mercedez Maybach Tyga bought her for her 19th birthday last August? And did they ever get to have that threesome?
Also, why do I care????? And since you read this far, clearly you care too. But why????
Maybe we'll never know.