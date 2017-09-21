Advertising

Reality star Kylie Jenner and her ex, rapper Tyga, broke up months ago after an on-again, off-again relationship that involved much cars and many diamonds and yet, still could not last. Since then, she seems to have moved on with 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott. GET IT, KYLIE.

But what about Tyga????? Don't worry, he seems to have moved on, too, which is great. But his choice of new alleged girlfriend/lover/FWB is a little... odd.

The 27-year-old rapper is rumored to be dating a woman named Kamilla Osman. According to Cosmo, Tyga was spotted "riding around with the Kim lookalike the other night." Hmmm. ICYMI, Osman's biggest claim to fame is that she is the spitting image of Kim Kardashian who, as you may know, is Kylie Jenner's half-sister.

STAY WEIRD, KARDASHIAN UNIVERSE.

Osman looks so much like Kim Kardashian that she met her doppelganger in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and minds were blown by their insanely similar features.

WHO IS EVEN WHO?????

Love is a feeling proven by action. 🖤K A post shared by kamilla osman (@kamiosman) on Sep 19, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

Welcome to the Twilight Zone!

Here's another pic of Osman:

A little sassy but still cute A post shared by kamilla osman (@kamiosman) on Sep 15, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

If the rumors are true, this could make for a pretty awkward run-in between these exes.

And the plot thickens. Because earlier today, Osman shared this Instagram that seems to imply she's in a relash and it's heating up:

This. 🖤K A post shared by kamilla osman (@kamiosman) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

If the rumors are true, this sure is an interesting choice, Tyga! But hey, you love who you love. And Tyga loves women who either look exactly like his ex, Kylie Jenner, or who look exactly like members of Kylie's family. To each their own!

