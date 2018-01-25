Eagle-eyed fans think they spotted Kylie Jenner's baby bump in this new video.

It's long been reported by various tabloids that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, but the public has seen no actual evidence of this. Fans of the possibly/probably pregnant Kylie Jenner are losing their minds trying to catch a glimpse of her maybe baby bump, but Jenner has not been seen out in some time, and always finds a coy way to cover her midsection in photos and videos.
But a new video obtained by TMZ shows what fans think is a definitely pregnant Jenner.
Or not.
It's hard to see and the watermark obscures some of the footage, but basically we see a person in a baggy black sweatshirt and sweatpants getting into a car. Hmm.
To be honest, her posture does look like she could be pregnant. She's got to pregnant, why else would she be playing these weird games? We know she's pregnant. We're all just dying for some damn proof already.
This is not the first time people thought they saw The Bump™. A little while ago, the internet got itself into a tizzy when a picture emerged of a young woman shopping at CVS that some people thought was Kylie.
But no way is that Kylie. She's been hiding this long, why would she just saunter into CVS when her personal assistants probably have personal assistants?
The whole is she/isn't she thing is driving some people to distraction.
And one Twitter user makes a very good point:
Get on it, internet! This baby is going to be in college by the time we confirm Kylie Jenner is pregnant.