Eagle-eyed fans think they spotted Kylie Jenner's baby bump in this new video.

It's long been reported by various tabloids that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, but the public has seen no actual evidence of this. Fans of the possibly/probably pregnant Kylie Jenner are losing their minds trying to catch a glimpse of her maybe baby bump, but Jenner has not been seen out in some time, and always finds a coy way to cover her midsection in photos and videos.

But a new video obtained by TMZ shows what fans think is a definitely pregnant Jenner.

Funny I can see the bump just fine, LOL ppl she’s infinite percent pregnant. — #gosensgo (@hockeyfan2824) January 25, 2018

Or not.

This was a horrible article! video it’s so shaky..you don’t see anything really and the picture just looks like her clothes are baggy and also the tmz logo is plastered on it so you can’t make out a bump — Crystal Arellano (@CrystalChantel1) January 25, 2018

It's hard to see and the watermark obscures some of the footage, but basically we see a person in a baggy black sweatshirt and sweatpants getting into a car. Hmm.