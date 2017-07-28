Advertising

Kylie Jenner's wax figure was recently unveiled at Madame Tussaud's in Hollywood, but reportedly not before undergoing one major adjustment requested by Kylie herself.

The wax figure was revealed on July 19, and it looks so much like Kylie, even she couldn't believe it.

"It's me! This is crazy!" the reality star said when she saw the figure. "This is actually really freaky."

thanks @tussaudsla for this amazing honor! 😻 go visit my girl tomorrow in Hollywood and see the actual dress I wore to the Met Gala last year! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

It admittedly is pretty spot-on, but rumor has it there's one thing about Kylie's wax figure that was slightly, ahem, enhanced, before its unveiling. According to Life & Style, before Jenner's wax figure went public, she allegedly had one small alteration request: Kylie wanted her likeness to have a "bigger butt."

Advertising

"Kylie insisted they alter her butt,” a source told Life & Style. "Most celebrities want Madame Tussauds to make them look thinner. Not Kylie. She went the other direction!"

Honestly, we don't blame Kylie. If you're going to have your likeness forever preserved in the form of a wax figure, it might as well have a flawless rear end.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.