The waiting game continues, as make-up guru and celebrity human Kylie Jenner neither confirms nor denies the pregnancy rumors currently swirling around her uterus. It had been three days since the 20-year-old had posted a picture on Instagram, and fans were waiting with bated breath to find out: is she or isn't she pregnant?! Finally, Jenner posted—this completely unrelated picture of a her and a bunch of her friends, captioned "mornings :)". Great.

mornings :) A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

She also posted this one of her and her bestie Jordyn Woods. Is Jenner pregnant in that pic? Honestly, you really can't tell.

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

To recap: On Friday, TMZ reported that the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kylie, was pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby. Since then no one in the family has either confirmed or denied the rumors. When the family momager, Kris Jenner, was asked directly, she skirted the issue, telling New York Magazine, "I just woke up this morning. She's not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening." [Quick aside to Kris Jenner: most people do wake up in the morning.]

Kylie Jenner did Snap a photo that some people are saying is basically a confirmation of the pregnancy. But listen, a confirmation doesn't exist until Jenner herself either says "yes" or gives birth on a special live episode of Life of Kylie.

The Snap people think confirms Kylie's pregnancy. TMZ/Snapchat: Kylie Jenner

And then on top of all the excitement about the possible pregnancy, now people are wondering if Kylie could actually be the surrogate for Kim and Kanye's baby? That surrogate has been all but confirmed by various sources as definitely not Kylie, but the Kardashians are masters at public relations and could have planted the idea of another surrogate as a ruse. (In that case, the family is very clever and should get into bank robbi—oh wait, they already have all the money in the world).

