People are mad about Kylie and Kendall Jenner's 'disrespectful' outfit choices at the MET Gala.

Monday night's annual Met Gala drew tons of costume-clad celebrities, most of whom adhered to the night's theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Rihanna came dressed as the Pope and Katy Perry was an angel. Greta Gerwig was a nun and Blake Lively was stained glass. And Kylie and Kendall Jenner were…Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

People were so annoyed at the Jenner sisters' failure to adhere to the dress code that they took to Twitter to air their ire and mock the famous sisters.

Some people wondered if the sisters knew there was a theme, or even what a theme was.