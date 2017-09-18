Advertising

Lady Gaga has announced via Instagram that she is canceling the 2017 European leg of her Joanne World Tour.

In a statement made on Instagram early Monday morning, the "Million Reasons" singer gave one good one as to why she is postponing the European leg of her tour: she is suffering from severe physical pain that is impacting her ability to perform.

Instagram

The official statement made on behalf of Live Nation and Lady Gaga was accompanied by a deeply personal message from 'Mother Monster' herself:

I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.

Comments section was flooded with support and heart emojis:

"Prayers and good vibes sent your way!" wrote one commenter. "Don't worry, we will always support you," said another.

Last year, Lady Gaga opened up about her ongoing struggle with chronic pain due to Fibromyalgia. Since then, Gaga has been keeping things real with fans and updating them with how her condition affects her.

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

The six-week tour of Europe was set to begin in just a few days, on September 21st, and go through October 28th. In that time, Gaga was set to play Spain, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, France and the UK. Lucky for fans, Gaga is planning on returning to Europe in early 2018 to make up for the missed dates.

Get well soon, Gaga!

