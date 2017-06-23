Advertising

When choosing hiking-appropriate apparel, most people prioritize comfort, something I personally achieve by not going hiking at all. But Lady Gaga is not most people, and she's not exactly famous for her practical outfit choices. You don't walk around in a meat dress because of your penchant for comfort.

So should we really be surprised that this is the outfit she recently chose to wear hiking? No, we should not.

Lady Gaga on a hike pic.twitter.com/hwjEB2SGsZ — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 23, 2017

The pop diva was recently photographed while out on a "hike" with her (extremely handsome) boyfriend Christian Carino. But technically it was more like a "parade" because a) she's Gaga. And b) she was wearing a long black skirt, a chic over-the-shoulder top that probably cost more than my rent, and Christian Louboutin heels—a brand of shoe made world-famous by one miss Carrie Bradshaw, so we know they're not practical.

On Twitter, everyone is bowing down to Gaga for this extremely Gaga-esque level of extra:

lady gaga hiking in heels and a dress is the level of extra i aspire to reach pic.twitter.com/tBuDEH21RL — Bitch Problems (@FemaleTexts) June 23, 2017

Lady Gaga taking a hike in a ball gown and heels is the level of "I don't give a fuck" that I want pic.twitter.com/BHIUePHmkj — Eden (@edengoodall) June 23, 2017

Lady gaga is the only person who walks down the street in sneakers and walks on a hike with louboutin heels 😂💅 pic.twitter.com/sJu8Eb8JF7 — Sam🔥 (@Newyorkgaga9) June 22, 2017

Lady Gaga going hiking in this outfit is the best thing I've seen all week. An icon. Trees are shook pic.twitter.com/OfL0uSsRdy — Marissa Melhorn (@marissamelhorn) June 23, 2017

The trees are shook. And so is someone over at Buzzfeed:

Gaga is SLAYING this HIKE 😂👏🏼😂 honestly speechless, letting the captions talk for themselves 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uvNfPQnxqp — Kitty Girl 👀 (@lllchrisllll) June 22, 2017

"Slay that mountain, wreck that trail, and dismantle our awful hiking patriarchy. That trail has been canceled... https://t.co/uFvowLwKH8 — Rog (@yehitsroger) June 22, 2017

"That trail has been canceled."

Find someone who loves you as much as Twitter loves Lady Gaga hiking in stiletto heels. Or as much as Lady Gaga loves punishing her body for the sake of fashion.

