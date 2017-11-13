This teen looks more like Lady Gaga than Lady Gaga does.

Seems like every celebrity has a doppelgänger these days, from Ryan Gosling to Kim Kardashian. Hell, Anderson Cooper has THREE! But until now, there was no one out there (that we know of) who resembled pop star Lady Gaga. She's too unique-looking, it is impossible. Even her wax statue looks nothing like her.

But it turns out, anything is possible. Because the Gaga doppelgänger exists.

She is an 18-year-old Instagram model who lives in California, her name is Amethyst Rose, she's an Aquarius, and I dare you to tell me she isn't the spitting image of the Queen of Pop(ping out of a large egg). I DARE you.

I'm so excited for my human hair wig to get here! I think I'm going to dye it pastel pink? I'm not sure yet! Lol A post shared by Amethyst Rose (Myst) (@amethystbby) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

How is this person not Lady Gaga????????????? Life is full of miracles, my friend.

And we aren't the first to draw attention to the teen's physical resemblance to the famous singer. "If I had a dollar for every time someone said I look like Lady Gaga I'd be V rich," she writes in her Instagram bio.

How rich?! 677$! That's almost enough to buy one of Lady Gaga's shoes! (No shame, Amethyst, that's a lot of money to me, too!)