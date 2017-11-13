This teen looks more like Lady Gaga than Lady Gaga does.

Seems like every celebrity has a doppelgänger these days, from Ryan Gosling to Kim Kardashian. Hell, Anderson Cooper has THREE! But until now, there was no one out there (that we know of) who resembled pop star Lady Gaga. She's too unique-looking, it is impossible. Even her wax statue looks nothing like her.
But it turns out, anything is possible. Because the Gaga doppelgänger exists.
She is an 18-year-old Instagram model who lives in California, her name is Amethyst Rose, she's an Aquarius, and I dare you to tell me she isn't the spitting image of the Queen of Pop(ping out of a large egg). I DARE you.
How is this person not Lady Gaga????????????? Life is full of miracles, my friend.
And we aren't the first to draw attention to the teen's physical resemblance to the famous singer. "If I had a dollar for every time someone said I look like Lady Gaga I'd be V rich," she writes in her Instagram bio.
How rich?! 677$! That's almost enough to buy one of Lady Gaga's shoes! (No shame, Amethyst, that's a lot of money to me, too!)
Amethyst also shares Gaga's penchant for brightly colored hair, apparently. Are we suuuuuuuure they're not the same person? (My sources tell me yes, it is possible for two people to look alike without being the same person. Noted!)
But they might be long-lost cousins or at least kindred spirits, because even this seems like something Lady Gaga would do:
This teen, much like Gaga, has also dealt with body image issues and is learning to love herself, which is RAD. Seems like they'd probably get along.
Oh, and Gaga, if you're reading this, and you need a stunt double to wear your meat dress now that it's a beef jerky dress, this young woman is READY.
If we've learned anything today, it's don't believe anything you see or hear or read. Because life is an illusion (a perfect illusion).