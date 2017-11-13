This teen looks more like Lady Gaga than Lady Gaga does.

may wilkerson
Nov 13, 2017@9:20 PM
Seems like every celebrity has a doppelgänger these days, from Ryan Gosling to Kim Kardashian. Hell, Anderson Cooper has THREE! But until now, there was no one out there (that we know of) who resembled pop star Lady Gaga. She's too unique-looking, it is impossible. Even her wax statue looks nothing like her.

But it turns out, anything is possible. Because the Gaga doppelgänger exists.

She is an 18-year-old Instagram model who lives in California, her name is Amethyst Rose, she's an Aquarius, and I dare you to tell me she isn't the spitting image of the Queen of Pop(ping out of a large egg). I DARE you.

I'm so excited for my human hair wig to get here! I think I'm going to dye it pastel pink? I'm not sure yet! Lol

A post shared by Amethyst Rose (Myst) (@amethystbby) on

How is this person not Lady Gaga????????????? Life is full of miracles, my friend.

And we aren't the first to draw attention to the teen's physical resemblance to the famous singer. "If I had a dollar for every time someone said I look like Lady Gaga I'd be V rich," she writes in her Instagram bio.

How rich?! 677$! That's almost enough to buy one of Lady Gaga's shoes! (No shame, Amethyst, that's a lot of money to me, too!)

Amethyst also shares Gaga's penchant for brightly colored hair, apparently. Are we suuuuuuuure they're not the same person? (My sources tell me yes, it is possible for two people to look alike without being the same person. Noted!)

But they might be long-lost cousins or at least kindred spirits, because even this seems like something Lady Gaga would do:

This teen, much like Gaga, has also dealt with body image issues and is learning to love herself, which is RAD. Seems like they'd probably get along.

Let me go on a little rant today just because it's been a common thing being brought up lately. Just because I am curvy doesn't mean I always liked being this way! I have been curvy since I hit puberty and unfortunately it made me appear a lot older and in result I would get harassed by a lot of older men. I remember never wanting to go anywhere without having a baggy t shirt on because I was always being hit on. When I would kindly say I'm only 13 it would result in either being harassed even more or having men tell me I was tricking them and I would get into a lot of trouble one day. The main reason of why my eating disorder started is because I wanted to get rid of any curve on my body especially my boobs since they always seemed to show even through a baggy t shirt. I've learned to accept my body and love it for what it is now. I just wanted to let you know that just because someone is pretty or has a "perfect body" doesn't mean they once didn't like it. I have every right to talk about my problems I had before with not loving my body. Don't ever let someone tell you that your problems aren't significant enough. If you have a problem, whatever it may be, and you feel you need help GET THAT HELP. Don't let anyone downgrade you or compare problems to make you feel like yours isn't as bad. Our minds are very strong and we all work differently so make sure you're caring for your mind despite what others say. This rant kinda went all wacky as most of mine do but anyways I just wanted to let everyone know that if you're having a rough time please take care of it ☺️ stay healthy and happy #ootd

A post shared by Amethyst Rose (Myst) (@amethystbby) on

Oh, and Gaga, if you're reading this, and you need a stunt double to wear your meat dress now that it's a beef jerky dress, this young woman is READY.

If we've learned anything today, it's don't believe anything you see or hear or read. Because life is an illusion (a perfect illusion).

