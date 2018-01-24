This dog looks so much like Laura Dern that even Laura Dern agrees.

April Lavalle
Jan 24, 2018@4:28 PM
Usually, being told you look like a dog is an insult, but Laura Dern is happy to invite the comparison.

On Tuesday, Twitter user Margaret Lyons uploaded this picture of a very well-dressed pooch alongside the caption, "This dog looks like Laura Dern."

See for yourself:

The pup is an Insta-famous Maltipoo named Kimchee, who, as a matter of fact, is a dog model.

The tweet immediately went viral.

Then Dern herself chimed in:

Yeah, people lost it:

Upon further investigation and 45-minutes of scrolling throughKimchee's Instagram page, I can officially confirm that yes, this dog does look like Laura Dern.

See?

This is Laura Dern:

This is Kimchee the dog:

Dern:

Dog:

Two-time Academy Award nominated actress:

A dog with better hair than most humans:

Here's hoping that Kimchee will be written a role on season two of Big Little Lies. Amabella could use a pet.

