This dog looks so much like Laura Dern that even Laura Dern agrees.

Usually, being told you look like a dog is an insult, but Laura Dern is happy to invite the comparison.

On Tuesday, Twitter user Margaret Lyons uploaded this picture of a very well-dressed pooch alongside the caption, "This dog looks like Laura Dern."

See for yourself:

This dog looks like Laura Dern https://t.co/3QI7eA41Zx pic.twitter.com/YIqkmJZKc8 — Margaret Lyons (@margeincharge) January 23, 2018

The pup is an Insta-famous Maltipoo named Kimchee, who, as a matter of fact, is a dog model.

The tweet immediately went viral.

Omg it’s the star of Jurassic Bark! — Elana Brooke Fishman (@elanafishman) January 23, 2018

Then Dern herself chimed in: