This dog looks so much like Laura Dern that even Laura Dern agrees.

Usually, being told you look like a dog is an insult, but Laura Dern is happy to invite the comparison.
On Tuesday, Twitter user Margaret Lyons uploaded this picture of a very well-dressed pooch alongside the caption, "This dog looks like Laura Dern."
See for yourself:
The pup is an Insta-famous Maltipoo named Kimchee, who, as a matter of fact, is a dog model.
The tweet immediately went viral.
Then Dern herself chimed in:
Yeah, people lost it:
Upon further investigation and 45-minutes of scrolling throughKimchee's Instagram page, I can officially confirm that yes, this dog does look like Laura Dern.
See?
This is Laura Dern:
This is Kimchee the dog:
Dern:
Dog:
Two-time Academy Award nominated actress:
A dog with better hair than most humans:
Here's hoping that Kimchee will be written a role on season two of Big Little Lies. Amabella could use a pet.
