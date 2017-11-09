Sarah Silverman's sister says Louie C.K. masturbated in front of her 'about 20 times.'

Earlier today, the New York Times dropped an expose detailing the experience five different women had with comedian Louis C.K. Each of the women allege that Louis C.K. either asked if he could masturbate in front of them and/or actually went ahead and did it.

In response to the story, writer Ever Peyser posed a question on Twitter. "When's the first time a man jerked off in front of you without your consent?" she tweeted.

when's the first time a man jerked off in front of you without your consent?



I'll go first: when I was 12, a man on the L train jerked off in front of me and my friends — eve peyser (@evepeyser) November 9, 2017

Within an hour, the thread had over 500 responses. One notable reply came from Laura Silverman, an actress and the older sister of comedian Sarah Silverman.

In her responses, Silverman explained the first time a man masturbated in front of her.

18, bus stop, Oakland, nighttime after work (needless to say I wasn’t able to catch my bus home) — Laura Silverman (@LauraJSilverman) November 9, 2017

She then wrote that, while on a cross country trip with Louis C.K. before he became famous, he masturbated in front of her "about 20 times."