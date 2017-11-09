Sarah Silverman's sister says Louie C.K. masturbated in front of her 'about 20 times.'

Earlier today, the New York Times dropped an expose detailing the experience five different women had with comedian Louis C.K. Each of the women allege that Louis C.K. either asked if he could masturbate in front of them and/or actually went ahead and did it.
In response to the story, writer Ever Peyser posed a question on Twitter. "When's the first time a man jerked off in front of you without your consent?" she tweeted.
Within an hour, the thread had over 500 responses. One notable reply came from Laura Silverman, an actress and the older sister of comedian Sarah Silverman.
In her responses, Silverman explained the first time a man masturbated in front of her.
She then wrote that, while on a cross country trip with Louis C.K. before he became famous, he masturbated in front of her "about 20 times."
"Not criminal," she added. "But compulsive, rude & gross."
When someone responded to her tweet suggesting Louis C.K.'s behavior toward Silverman was in fact criminal (that tweet has since been deleted), Silverman explained why, to her, it was not criminal.
She clarified why she made this admission, since personally charging Louis C.K. is not on her agenda. "I guess I’m just compelled at this point to be a character witness of sorts for those brave enough to finally come forward," she wrote.
Silverman also provided more information about the nature of these incidents. She called him a "gentleman," followed by the smirking emoji, because he invited her to wait outside his room while he jerked off. She also clarified that she did not enjoy the experiences in any way.
She also noted that she and Louis C.K. had briefly dated and been intimate shortly before the cross country trip. She does not see herself as a victim.
Basically, while Silverman is adamant that Louis C.K.'s behavior towards her was not criminal, she hopes that adding her voice to the chorus of women accusing Louis C.K. of similar behavior might make their stories more credible.