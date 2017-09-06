Advertising

Laverne Cox is the ultimate Beyoncé fan. After Cox performed one of Bey's songs on Lip Sync Battle, the singer sent her flowers and a handwritten note. Cox got to meet her idol at the Grammy Awards in February, and Cox commemorated the moment with a slew of gushy Instagram posts. And in honor of Beyoncé's birthday on Monday, Cox shared a video of herself rocking out to Bey's "Love On Top."

On top of all this, news broke last month that the badass women were collaborating on something–and the cat's finally out of the bag. Cox is now a model for Ivy Park, Beyoncé's fashion line.

Several photos of the Orange is the New Black actress appeared on Ivy Park's website Wednesday, and Cox also shared a few of her favorite shots on Instagram.

It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

I feel all tingly getting to finally share this beautiful new campaign with you all. It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation @weareivypark #IVYPARK #TransIsBeautiful #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Damn, girl. Talk about slaying all day.

The captions Cox posted seem to suggest that Ivy Park's new line will honor what makes us unique. "It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation," Cox wrote alongside one shot. "Say hello to AW17, celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness," she captioned another. Cox also gave her profile a little Ivy Park-inspired makeover: She changed her profile picture to a still from the shoot, and her website is now listed as Ivypark.com, even though the collection isn't live online yet.

“To be honest, it doesn’t feel real,” Cox told PeopleStyle about her role in the Ivy Park campaign. “It feels like some weird fantasy that I’ve had since Destiny’s Child. It feels amazing that I get to be a part of this brand that has already inspired me and be working with a woman who has especially been a huge inspiration to me and so many folks around the world.”

“Beyoncé is someone who has pushed herself beyond what even she thought she could do,” Cox added. “It’s a sense of becoming a superwoman, and really pushing yourself beyond all measure.”

Beyoncé also provided a statement about the new collection. “True beauty and power are born out of strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty,” reads her statement, as per PeopleStyle.

Hopefully the collection will drop soon–I can't wait to rock my inner Beyoncé and my inner Laverne Cox at the same time.

Say hello to AW17, celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

