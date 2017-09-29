Advertising

Hell hath no fury like a pissed off New Yorker, and Leah Remini is not holding back on fans who are criticizing the season 2 premiere of her show, Kevin Can Wait.

But before we get to Remini going all Bensonhurst on people's asses, here's where the drama started:

Initially, Remini was not even on Kevin James' CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait, but after low ratings in the first season, she appeared on the series as a guest star. After seeing a huge spike in viewership thanks to Remini's presence, CBS decided it would be best to fire Erinn Hayes, the actress who plays James' wife Donna on the show, so they can bump Remini up to the female lead. Obviously the network is trying to relive those good ol' King of Queens glory days, and is ultimately pulling this move to save the program from being canceled.

Back in June, Hayes confirmed that she would not be returning to the program.

True, I've been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans. https://t.co/HfYKzVuSnT — erinn hayes (@hayeslady) June 3, 2017

And the controversial move from CBS caused ire among Kevin Can Wait fans.

I would watch a sitcom starring Erinn Hayes about a woman who faked her own death to get away from her husband Kevin James — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 1, 2017

But alas, the network moved forward with the decision, and fans eagerly awaited the season 2 premiere of Kevin Can Wait to see exactly how the show would handle Hayes' departure.

Well, it turns out that in the first episode of season 2, the show acknowledged that Donna died (details as to how were fuzzy to say the least), and then jumped a year ahead in time, skipping all the non-comedic stuff that would come with a tragic death. In the episode, Donna's off-screen death is only mentioned twice, and both times it was very brief. Ultimately, no characters seemed too concerned about the death, and the show swiftly moved on.

Damn that's cold.

Well, many fans were not fond of how callously they handled Donna's death, and they aired their grievances about it on Twitter:

So they couldn't have 2 leading females in the show? That was a dirty move "killing" off mom 👎#kevincanwait #booCBS — 🇺🇸 Nisey 🇺🇸 (@Nisey72) September 26, 2017

Killing her off was bad mojo #KevinCanWait — uncle mike (@frustratedfan71) September 26, 2017

Was that it just mentioning she died over a year ago? That was kinda cold #KevinCanWait — Diana (@diiana_rob) September 26, 2017

Wow. Really. #KevinCanWait just casually mentions his wife “died over a year ago”. Just to bring Leah Remini back. Sad and distasteful — Nathan Reed (@nathanreed001) September 26, 2017

But soon Leah Remini caught wind of the complaints and started firing right back.

How do you really feel? I feel like you are sugar coating it — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 25, 2017

Thank you for the reality check sweetie. You really checked me huh? — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

Sorry you won't be watching then — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

And put 299 people out of work? Good wish. Disgusted?! I have avorher show u should watch on Tuesday on @AETV see if you get disgusted then — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

Awful human being? Wow. Thanks for letting me know. My best to you — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

Yes. It's sad. But the good news is she is so talented and is already on a new show. — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2017

See? She can blast more than just Scientologists, people! Don't mess with her.

Cccording to TV By The Numbers, Monday’s premiere had 10 million viewers, so the new season is definitely off to a strong start. But can the show sustain those numbers, and will the controversial casting decisions ultimately be worth it in the long run?

Well, like Kevin, looks like we will just have to wait.

