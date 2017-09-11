Advertising

Before viral videos and memes became daily occurrences, we appreciated each and every viral video with a little more oomph. 10 years ago, the internet went wild for a video called "Leave Britney Alone!" made by a dude named Chris Crocker. His desperate plea for viewers to give Britney Spears some goddamn respect, mysteriously filmed from underneath a sheet, is still iconic, a decade later.

10 years ago today I uploaded this pic.twitter.com/wslJlsWHoz — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) September 10, 2017

To celebrate the emotional clip's decennial anniversary, Chris Crocker, now 29 (and pretty damn attractive), once again uploaded a video of himself talking to the camera. (Not from under a sheet this time, unfortunately.) In the video, he explained a few things he learned since posting the infamous video back when he 19 years old, and he also shared why he was so passionate at the time.

The number 1 thing would be to not let the things people say about you online get to you. I didn't know how to deal with it. I knew if I tried to explain to everyone my mom became homeless that year, my mom got back from Iraq from serving in the war, and she had addiction issues, and I was dealing with a lot in my family. I knew if I tried to explain that, no one would listen to me. So instead what I decided to was, "Oh, if they think I'm a joke, then I'm going to act like a joke." That didn't help me out in the long run.

Crocker also advises not to let what others say about you define you, to be cautious when posting online (because, as "Leave Britney Alone!" proves, stuff can stay around for a while), and lastly: "Let the haters kick fucking rocks, man."

He elaborated on this further in a statement, which he shared to Twitter.

Crocker also answered a question you know you were wondering about.

No. I've never met @britneyspears because I always thought she might think I'm weird, lol.



But one day, I hope! ❤️ https://t.co/EdtW2GKMQl — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) September 10, 2017

Tagging Britney Spears? That's a bold move, Chris. We're going to have to ask you to LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!

