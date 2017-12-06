Lena Dunham says she warned Hillary Clinton's campaign about Harvey Weinstein. Campaign workers disagree.

In a continued examination of the monster known as Harvey Weinstein, the New York Times published "Weinstein’s Complicity Machine," with reporting from Megan Twohey, Jodi Kantor, Susan Dominus, Jim Rutenberg and Steve Eder. The article examines how Weinstein created a web of manipulation to keep his victims silent. "A master of leverage," the article reads, "Mr. Weinstein parlayed his films into relationships across the worlds of entertainment, politics, publishing and beyond, achieving a stature that at times proved useful in intimidating others and protecting himself."
This public awareness of Weinstein's power unfortunately granted his involvement in Hillary Clinton's campaign and beyond—shortly before the initial exposes on Weinstein came out, he was planning a documentary on Hillary Clinton. Back in October, Clinton denounced Weinstein and stated her intent to donate the money Weinstein had donated to her campaign to a woman's organization.
The Times' article interestingly involves Lena Dunham, that millennial chick everyone is hating again after a writer called her racist and Dunham defended a Girls writer from a rape accusation. Dunham is cast in the article as someone who attempted to warn Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign against Weinstein. Tina Brown, the former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair who attempted to launch a magazine with Weinstein before realizing he was a terrible bully, is also named in the article as having warned those working with Hillary Clinton in 2008.
Dunham told the Times she had informed campaign deputy communications director Kristina Schake "that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point." Dunham allegedly said, “I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.” Dunham also stated she reiterated her concern to Clinton spokeswoman and celebrity liaison Adrienne Elrod before the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Multiple campaign personnel denied Dunham's statements warning them against Weinstein, including campaign manager Robby Mook. Speaking for Schake and Elrod, communications director Nick Merrill said in statement, “We were shocked when we learned what he’d done." Like others, Merrill made a clear denial of Dunham's statements. "As to claims about a warning, that’s something staff wouldn’t forget.” Merrill added, “Only [Dunham] can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him.” Merrill raises an interesting point: why didn't Dunham spread her word further?
One thing everyone agrees on is that Hillary Clinton was not aware of Weinstein's behavior. The Times wrote that Dunham "does not believe the reports ever traveled to Mrs. Clinton."