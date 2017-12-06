Lena Dunham says she warned Hillary Clinton's campaign about Harvey Weinstein. Campaign workers disagree.

In a continued examination of the monster known as Harvey Weinstein, the New York Times published "Weinstein’s Complicity Machine," with reporting from Megan Twohey, Jodi Kantor, Susan Dominus, Jim Rutenberg and Steve Eder. The article examines how Weinstein created a web of manipulation to keep his victims silent. "A master of leverage," the article reads, "Mr. Weinstein parlayed his films into relationships across the worlds of entertainment, politics, publishing and beyond, achieving a stature that at times proved useful in intimidating others and protecting himself."

This public awareness of Weinstein's power unfortunately granted his involvement in Hillary Clinton's campaign and beyond—shortly before the initial exposes on Weinstein came out, he was planning a documentary on Hillary Clinton. Back in October, Clinton denounced Weinstein and stated her intent to donate the money Weinstein had donated to her campaign to a woman's organization.

The Times' article interestingly involves Lena Dunham, that millennial chick everyone is hating again after a writer called her racist and Dunham defended a Girls writer from a rape accusation. Dunham is cast in the article as someone who attempted to warn Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign against Weinstein. Tina Brown, the former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair who attempted to launch a magazine with Weinstein before realizing he was a terrible bully, is also named in the article as having warned those working with Hillary Clinton in 2008.