Lena Dunham just changed up her hair pretty drastically, maybe for summer? Her lob (long bob) just wasn't doing it for her anymore, apparently, because she posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a new, super short pixie cut.

Your mom's therapist friend she leaves your dad for A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

She captioned the picture, "Your mom's therapist friend she leaves your dad for," which, while not grammatically correct, is a pretty accurate assessment of her look. But in a good way, of course!

Didn't make it to Locks of Love length but if y'all are considering a cut and have a 10 in pony tail I urge you ✂️ #creepyponytailtimes A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Unfortunately, the hair snipped off wasn't long enough to donate to Locks of Love, the non-profit organization that takes donated human hair and turns it into wigs for cancer patients who've lost their hair due to chemotherapy. But Dunham recommends that any of her followers who have a ponytail 10 inches or longer and are going for the big snip donate their hair to the organization.

And just in case you've already forgotten what the Girls creator and star looked like before, here's a picture of her from June 4.

This isn't the first time Dunham's had short hair, though—she's a pro at changing it up. Here's a picture of her from 2016, with her hair growing in from a previous short cut.

Hair cuts are fun, and the good thing about hair is that, if you don't like it (or even if you do), it always grows back. Go ahead, experiment—live a little.

