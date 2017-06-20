Entertainment > Celebrities
Entertainment > Celebrities
Lena Dunham is the latest celeb to get a drastic summer haircut.
Lena Dunham just changed up her hair pretty drastically, maybe for summer? Her lob (long bob) just wasn't doing it for her anymore, apparently, because she posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a new, super short pixie cut.
Your mom's therapist friend she leaves your dad for
A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on
She captioned the picture, "Your mom's therapist friend she leaves your dad for," which, while not grammatically correct, is a pretty accurate assessment of her look. But in a good way, of course!
Didn't make it to Locks of Love length but if y'all are considering a cut and have a 10 in pony tail I urge you ✂️ #creepyponytailtimes
A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on
Unfortunately, the hair snipped off wasn't long enough to donate to Locks of Love, the non-profit organization that takes donated human hair and turns it into wigs for cancer patients who've lost their hair due to chemotherapy. But Dunham recommends that any of her followers who have a ponytail 10 inches or longer and are going for the big snip donate their hair to the organization.
And just in case you've already forgotten what the Girls creator and star looked like before, here's a picture of her from June 4.
Today's #specialthingssunday is all about this perfect t-shirt by Christine Brach: Pain in Women, 2017. Saw it and knew I had to have one of this edition of 100. Women are powerful beyond our wildest dreams. Women are pink bubbles floating across our eye line. Women are acid minus the tab. I love us.
A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on
This isn't the first time Dunham's had short hair, though—she's a pro at changing it up. Here's a picture of her from 2016, with her hair growing in from a previous short cut.
Hair cuts are fun, and the good thing about hair is that, if you don't like it (or even if you do), it always grows back. Go ahead, experiment—live a little.