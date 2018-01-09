Lena Dunham kicks off her first 2018 controversy with her role in Time's Up.

On Sunday, as the Time's Up brigade took their activism to the red carpet for the Golden Globes, celebrities shared behind-the-scenes photos of the female-led campaign. That number included Lena Dunham, who shared this photo:

Dunham was quiet on social media through the end of November and all of December, coming back strong in January to share the message of Time's Up. However, one actress, Tessa Thompson, subtly came forward to suggest Dunham has done little for the initiative. Thompson, The Cut reported, shared the same photo that Dunham did (and which Thompson has since deleted).

In response to a few comments questioning the presence of Dunham given her failure to support a sexual assault victim of a Girls writer, Thompson posted the following Instagram reply: