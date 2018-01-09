Lena Dunham kicks off her first 2018 controversy with her role in Time's Up.

On Sunday, as the Time's Up brigade took their activism to the red carpet for the Golden Globes, celebrities shared behind-the-scenes photos of the female-led campaign. That number included Lena Dunham, who shared this photo:
Dunham was quiet on social media through the end of November and all of December, coming back strong in January to share the message of Time's Up. However, one actress, Tessa Thompson, subtly came forward to suggest Dunham has done little for the initiative. Thompson, The Cut reported, shared the same photo that Dunham did (and which Thompson has since deleted).
In response to a few comments questioning the presence of Dunham given her failure to support a sexual assault victim of a Girls writer, Thompson posted the following Instagram reply:
Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months. We hosted an open house for the actresses for red carpet messaging and Lena presence was a surprise to us all. This is a time of reckoning. And for many, a re-education. So many women also have real work to do. I’m afraid it’s too nuanced a conversation to have on this platform. But I hear you, and know that your thoughts and words are not lost on me. It’s been discussed.
BUT HOLD ON.
Thompson, who has starred in films like Thor: Ragnarok, Creed, and Dear White People, turned to Twitter to clarify her off-the-cuff response.
I sometimes lack finesse in navigating social media. Hard to discuss issues with nuance there. A response I made to comments on an Instagram became fodder for a piece that I believe was designed to create conflict where there isn’t any. It’s perhaps more complex than that. But I, in no way, want to diminish Lena Dunham and her work, her voice, and her importance. We have spoken and she knows my heart. I feel a responsibility to women that have sometimes felt ignored, dismissed, and underrepresented. They are my beacons. I regret that my words were misinterpreted to distract from the most important thing: The Time’s Up campaign is for everyone, in all capacities, contributions big and small. It doesn’t belong to any one. It is for us all. The beauty of this huge collaboration has been a group of countless committed people who have come together for a shared purpose. To create change. And it is such a powerful thing. I stand, humbled, with everyone involved. Linked not ranked.
Thompson's tweet likely won't undo the damage her initial statement has done to Dunham's already suffering public persona.
After the group photo, Dunham posted another Instagram referencing Time's Up, which was met with hate.
Dunham's sole response thus far has come through retweeting Thompson.
On a side-note, Dunham and her beau of five years, Jack Antonoff, have called it quits, People reports. It was amicable, apparently.
Well, there's time yet in 2018 for Dunham to do something that appeases the masses.