Advertising

Lena Dunham was at the airport last night, doing what we all do, aka asking Twitter to entertain us while she waited on a grueling flight delay.

Time has stopped at airport. Man is viciously gnawing fruits snacks after calling the gate attendant a bitch. Lord of the FLIGHTS get it!? pic.twitter.com/9nXAuiqdsR — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

While incredibly annoying – Lord of the FLIGHTS isn't a bad pun, to be honest — it's also something we all have to deal with on occasion. But while waiting, Dunham overheard flight attendants having a "transphobic talk." She decided to call them out to her over 5 million followers on Twitter, rapidly shifting gears from joking about her "airport saga" to getting on her activist podium.

Advertising

Not gonna call out the airline who delayed cuz shit happens BUT I did just overhear 2 @AmericanAir attendants having a transphobic talk. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

"At this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity," she wrote, calling out American Airlines. "That was the worst part of this night."

At this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity @AmericanAir. That was worst part of this night. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

She followed up by DM'ing the airline with a description of what the flight attendants said. Apparently, the women were "walking talking about how trans kids are a trend they'd never accept a trans child and transness is gross." Dunham explained her reasoning for the complaint: "I think it reflects badly on uniformed employees of your company to have that kind of dialogue going on. What if a trans teen was walking behind them?

Advertising

Well this night just keeps evolving pic.twitter.com/gYfXadYBUH — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

When the airline followed up, she wasn't able to give a specific description of the women, simply where they were walking through JFK. The company pledged to do basically the only thing a corporation ever does, which is "pass it along to the team for review."

Not surprisingly, Dunham is getting pushback from followers on Twitter.

You're trying to get people fired for having different views than you. Yet you want equality and free speech 🤔 — Matthew (@matt2360) August 3, 2017

Advertising

If you heard them, why didn't you open a conversation? — KaeWIN (@kaelyn_janee) August 3, 2017

Everyone look and give praise! Lena Dunham is just begging for attention, yet again. — Dominique Marceau (@DomMarie) August 3, 2017

Seems to me YOU assumed the flight attendants gender ... are you absolutely sure it was "2 females"??? Oh the irony is Priceless! — April Reigne (@InnovativeApril) August 3, 2017

Dunham, as per usual, isn't falling into the trolling trap.

We can't afford to treat each other like cattle when we have a government that does. Being trapped at the airport filled me with love! — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.