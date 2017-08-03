Advertising

Lena Dunham was at the airport last night, doing what we all do, aka asking Twitter to entertain us while she waited on a grueling flight delay.

While incredibly annoying – Lord of the FLIGHTS isn't a bad pun, to be honest — it's also something we all have to deal with on occasion. But while waiting, Dunham overheard flight attendants having a "transphobic talk." She decided to call them out to her over 5 million followers on Twitter, rapidly shifting gears from joking about her "airport saga" to getting on her activist podium.

"At this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity," she wrote, calling out American Airlines. "That was the worst part of this night."

She followed up by DM'ing the airline with a description of what the flight attendants said. Apparently, the women were "walking talking about how trans kids are a trend they'd never accept a trans child and transness is gross." Dunham explained her reasoning for the complaint: "I think it reflects badly on uniformed employees of your company to have that kind of dialogue going on. What if a trans teen was walking behind them?

When the airline followed up, she wasn't able to give a specific description of the women, simply where they were walking through JFK. The company pledged to do basically the only thing a corporation ever does, which is "pass it along to the team for review."

Not surprisingly, Dunham is getting pushback from followers on Twitter.

Dunham, as per usual, isn't falling into the trolling trap.

