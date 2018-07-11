Lena Dunham reveals weight gain in 'before-and-after' photo that proves thinner doesn't equal happier.

Most people will post a before-and-after picture after they've lost weight, but writer and actor Lena Dunham is celebrating body positivity by sharing these pictures that shows her 24-pound weight gain.

On Tuesday, Dunham posted these side-by-side images of herself—one taken in April 2017 when she was 138 pounds, and the other from earlier this week where she weighs 162 pounds. In the caption of the post, Dunham tells her 3 million Instagram followers that she has decided to "lean in" to the weight gain, and that she is feeling "happy, joyous & free."

On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work. Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy. On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits.

For a decade, Dunham had struggled with endometriosis, which caused her to suffer severe physical and emotional pain. In late 2017, Dunham underwent a hysterectomy at the age of 31.