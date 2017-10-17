'GoT' star Lena Headey is the 47th woman to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey opened up on Twitter about her alleged harrowing interactions with Harvey Weinstein. She is the 47th woman to come forward.
It's a real he said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said.
Headey first met him at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005 while she was promoting The Brothers Grim, which was promoted by Weinstein.
They met again years later, under the pretense of a business meeting.
Weinstein pulled his trick of trying to lure her into a hotel room to give her a script. "My whole body went into high alert," she wrote.
"I felt completely powerless," Headey explained. Weinstein proceeded to threaten her, grabbing her and demanding, "Don't tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent."
"I got into my car and I cried," she wrote.
Headey retweeted a fan thanking her for calling out director Terry Gilliam in sharing her story, as well.
The 47 women who have shared their Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment stories span, and the women span all different ages and roles in the film industry. It suggests that to Weinstein, his disgusting deeds weren't just about the women—it was about inflicting pain and exerting power.