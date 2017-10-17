'GoT' star Lena Headey is the 47th woman to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey opened up on Twitter about her alleged harrowing interactions with Harvey Weinstein. She is the 47th woman to come forward.

Headey first met him at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005 while she was promoting The Brothers Grim, which was promoted by Weinstein.

They met again years later, under the pretense of a business meeting.

Weinstein pulled his trick of trying to lure her into a hotel room to give her a script. "My whole body went into high alert," she wrote.