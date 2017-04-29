In cities across the nation this Saturday, people once again marched in solidarity against the Trump administration. Having already protested his virulent sexism, illegal travel bans, and refusal to release his tax returns, activists turned to yet another cause: the battle against climate change—a phenomenon Trump and his cronies continue to deny, even deleting a page about it from the EPA's website.
In Washington, D.C., the protest gained a bit of star power with the participation of Leonardo DiCaprio, who attended with a group of Native Americans and indigenous leaders. He was fairly inconspicuous in the massive crowd.
DiCaprio is hardly the only celebrity to come out against Trump, but every little bit helps—after all, the only opinions he cares about are famous people's.