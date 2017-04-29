Advertising

In cities across the nation this Saturday, people once again marched in solidarity against the Trump administration. Having already protested his virulent sexism, illegal travel bans, and refusal to release his tax returns, activists turned to yet another cause: the battle against climate change—a phenomenon Trump and his cronies continue to deny, even deleting a page about it from the EPA's website.

How big is the #ClimateMarch in DC? REALLY BIG.



(and this is still less than half of it) #PeoplesClimate pic.twitter.com/35mdVd1xsA — Collin Rees (@collinrees) April 29, 2017

We are beautiful, we are powerful -- and we WILL build a world that puts every one of us before corporations. #PeoplesClimate #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/ALzTfu7Uu1 — Maria Langholz (@MariaLangholz) April 29, 2017

In an apparent "f you" to the #climatemarch,

EPA removes climate change page from website https://t.co/AdM1GiDSLj pic.twitter.com/Qdn01b3Qu8 — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) April 29, 2017

In Washington, D.C., the protest gained a bit of star power with the participation of Leonardo DiCaprio, who attended with a group of Native Americans and indigenous leaders. He was fairly inconspicuous in the massive crowd.

Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/Zrgt090lI6 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 29, 2017

DiCaprio is hardly the only celebrity to come out against Trump, but every little bit helps—after all, the only opinions he cares about are famous people's.

