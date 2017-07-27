Advertising

Near, far, wherever they are, the cast of Titanic's hearts will go on. Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and Billy Zane have forgiven the iceberg that took them down in the 1997 (and over 1,500 in the real disaster in 1912) and reunited at a fundraiser for Leo's environmental foundation. Billy Zane posted a pic of the trio back together, since what feels like "its been 84 years."

Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure..

@katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn pic.twitter.com/jWmzzhDeXK — Billy Zane (@BillyZane) July 26, 2017

The star-studded affair featured more Titanic-isms, as Leo bravely stood on stage with a woman over 40 and recited one of Jack Dawson's many swoon-worthy lines.

Advertising

Twitter was psyched to see the reunion but then began re-litigating the old love tringle from 20 years ago, as if there was actual competition between Jack and Cal.

Glad you are back together with your "gang". I was ALWAYS #campCal

if she had just stayed with Cal, Rose wouldn't have even gotten wet! — Stella Riches (@stella_riches) July 27, 2017

The end of the story 😍 And you finally accepted that Rose was to Jack, thank you ! 😂 — 🐉 (@dicapriobabe) July 27, 2017

Advertising

Remember, leave the coat on. Don't give it to anyone. — Count Edmond Dantes (@MontyChristo87) July 27, 2017

Jack, don't trust him. — Jeff Harwell (@JeffHarwell84) July 26, 2017

Leo's the king of the world...and the world is worth saving.

Giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.