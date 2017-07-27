Near, far, wherever they are, the cast of Titanic's hearts will go on. Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and Billy Zane have forgiven the iceberg that took them down in the 1997 (and over 1,500 in the real disaster in 1912) and reunited at a fundraiser for Leo's environmental foundation. Billy Zane posted a pic of the trio back together, since what feels like "its been 84 years."
The star-studded affair featured more Titanic-isms, as Leo bravely stood on stage with a woman over 40 and recited one of Jack Dawson's many swoon-worthy lines.
Twitter was psyched to see the reunion but then began re-litigating the old love tringle from 20 years ago, as if there was actual competition between Jack and Cal.
Leo's the king of the world...and the world is worth saving.