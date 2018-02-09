Leslie Jones live-tweeting men's figure skating costumes is the best part of the Olympics.

Nobody loves the Olympics like Leslie Jones does, maybe not even the Olympians themselves. NBC began its coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics with live coverage of men's figure skating, and as always, Jones had many strong opinions.

She was initially not too impressed with the men's costumes.

Um this might not be the outfit I would pick to skate in. pic.twitter.com/IBOcJ6Wogl — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Who is in charge of these outfits!’ pic.twitter.com/OYvPY8djRb — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

But she thought some of them were okay.

This outfit is good!! pic.twitter.com/9TiJ1JtBmU — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

She was noticeably more excited when the U.S.A.'s Nathan Chen took to the ice.

Ok I like his outfit! pic.twitter.com/UnD0Mr5mOH — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

While taping her TV, she said, “Now, this is a outfit! You know what I’m saying? This is an outfit right here, son. Is this the Black Panther? What is happening right now? Nice!”