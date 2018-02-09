Leslie Jones live-tweeting men's figure skating costumes is the best part of the Olympics.

Nobody loves the Olympics like Leslie Jones does, maybe not even the Olympians themselves. NBC began its coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics with live coverage of men's figure skating, and as always, Jones had many strong opinions.
She was initially not too impressed with the men's costumes.
But she thought some of them were okay.
She was noticeably more excited when the U.S.A.'s Nathan Chen took to the ice.
While taping her TV, she said, “Now, this is a outfit! You know what I’m saying? This is an outfit right here, son. Is this the Black Panther? What is happening right now? Nice!”
Next she tagged her fashion designer friend Christian Siriano in a tweet with an outfit she liked.
Here's one she was positive Siriano had created. "You see the beading in this top? That is magnificent!"
She definitely loved this outfit.
But her favorite outfit was, of course, former skater and NBC commentator Johnny Weir's get up. She tweeted, "Oh I'm living for that jacket Johnny!!"
Meanwhile, in the clip, she gives Weir kudos, adding that he was wearing it like a "motherfucking diva." She is not wrong.