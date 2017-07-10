Advertising

We can all agree that Mondays suck. But you know what doesn't suck? Liam Hemsworth.

On Monday, Hemsworth uploaded these pictures of him donning reallllllly short shorts and hopping into an ice bath with the caption "Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts."

I'll drink to that.

Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

Can those even be considered shorts, really? They're somewhere between shorts and a banana hammock for sure. I would call it "a colorful swimming diaper."

See? Women aren't the only ones who can be called "thirst traps."

Instagram: Liam Hemsworth.

But don't let the shorts distract you from what's really important here—Hemsworths' abs. Lookin' good, Liam. Lookin' good.

Prior to posting the thirsty bathing suit pics, Hemsworth uploaded a picture of himself with girlfriend Miley Cyrus alongside the caption "My little angel and I." Aww, why do I find that cute and not creepy?

My little angel and I. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

Really, is there anything better than a Hemsworth brother on a hot summer day?

Have some water for your thirstiness. giphy

Alright, enough fawning. Wipe that drool off your keyboard and get back to work.

