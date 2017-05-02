Advertising

Move over, April the giraffe, we've got another celebrity baby name announcement. One Direction's Liam Payne and his girlfriend Cheryl Cole have finally revealed the name of their baby boy, who was born back in March.

And the baby's name is (drum roll please).... Bear. Bear Payne.

A source told The Sun that Liam and Cheryl spent a week getting to know the now five-week-old Bear before deciding on his name.

"They didn’t have the name Bear before the birth," the source said. "But they’d been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him."

And now for some live footage of Liam and Cheryl's new son:

https://giphy.com/gifs/hello-bear-ia7kRlpGe3IFq

I'M KIDDING. He's a human baby.

In all seriousness, the source told The Sun that Liam and Cheryl are incredibly happy and are enjoying parenthood so far.

“They love their little baby Bear Payne and are truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together," the source said.

