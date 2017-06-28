Entertainment > Celebrities
Liam Payne Instagram: Baby Boy Bear and Dad Have Matching Shoes
Liam Payne’s son already is following in his famous dad’s footsteps. Literally.
Liam took to Instagram to share a photo of his baby, Bear Grey...well, his feet, anyway. The cute pic shows the former One Direction member’s feet next to his son’s, both wearing the same shoes.
The "Strip That Down" singer captioned the image: "Like father like son.#yeezy #fatherandson."
While Liam and girlfriend Cheryl welcomed their first child together in March, this is only the second baby photo they’ve shared. We still haven’t seen a pic of the little guy’s face, though this sweet image of Liam and Bear will be a forever favorite.
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!
As for his interesting name, Liam noted that they have an equally cute nickname for him, telling The Sun in May: “We call him Cub sometimes. It is true, which makes me Daddy Bear and we all eat porridge in the morning and mine’s too soft!”