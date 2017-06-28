Advertising

Liam Payne’s son already is following in his famous dad’s footsteps. Literally.

Liam took to Instagram to share a photo of his baby, Bear Grey...well, his feet, anyway. The cute pic shows the former One Direction member’s feet next to his son’s, both wearing the same shoes.

The "Strip That Down" singer captioned the image: "Like father like son.#yeezy #fatherandson."

Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

While Liam and girlfriend Cheryl welcomed their first child together in March, this is only the second baby photo they’ve shared. We still haven’t seen a pic of the little guy’s face, though this sweet image of Liam and Bear will be a forever favorite.

As for his interesting name, Liam noted that they have an equally cute nickname for him, telling The Sun in May: “We call him Cub sometimes. It is true, which makes me Daddy Bear and we all eat porridge in the morning and mine’s too soft!”

