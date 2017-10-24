'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart apologizes for 'blackface' Halloween costume tweet.

Halloween is just around the corner, and you know what that means— tricks, treats, and celebrities donning racially insensitive costumes.

Yep, Hilary Duff as done it, Kylie Jenner has done it...even Bill Murray has done it.

The latest celeb to come under fire is Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, who learned the hard way that you probably shouldn't cover your skin in black paint, no matter what your intention is.

On Sunday, Reinhart tweeted this picture of a person covered in head-to-toe black paint with the caption "Found my Halloween costume!! Inspired by the color of my soul."

Twitter via R29

Fans were quick to warn Reinhart that the image may be taken as blackface, and she deleted the tweet immediately. Of course, others pointed out that the photo Reinhart uploaded was not intended to depict a race at all.

Only thing offensive here is that someone thought this was a representation of Black people https://t.co/teupOyQdyy — Audny (@AudnyHood) October 24, 2017

Still, Reinhart apologized for the photo in case it was taken the wrong way. Classy move.