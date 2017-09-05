Advertising

Betty and Jughead aren't just on-screen sweeties. Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are dating IRL, and the world just learned that Lili is willing to go to the mat for her man.

The cast is on location shooting at the moment, and last night they reportedly went out in downtown Vancouver. Naturally, they encountered a few fans — one of whom was inebriated enough to approach Cole. Cole didn't engage with her, and she reportedly took to Twitter to vent her frustration.

The fan's tweets are now protected, but Refinery29 has the transcript of her attempt to call out the Riverdale cast. "basically moral of the story [is] downtown vancouver is trash and the cast of @CW_Riverdale are disgusting and rude," she allegedly tweeted. "i just wanna say F--K RUDE PEOPLE, don't become a celeb if u want privacy, u get paid for having fans so respect them or be nice at least."

Little did she know, Reinhart was on the case. She found the tweets and shot right back at the fan. "You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate," she wrote.

You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017

"Cole's response to you was 'do I know you?' after you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces," she continued.

Cole's response to you was "do I know you?" After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017

Clearly, Reinhart enjoyed the chance to clap back. "You think there's no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it. Here you go," she finished.

It's easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there's no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it. Here you go 🤗 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017

Her harsh words may have cost Riverdale one fan, but it is important to remember that everyone needs personal space, even if you're the star of a CW show. Here's hoping that the next person who wants to hug Cole remembers to ask first.

