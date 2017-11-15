Lili Reinhart slammed her own fans on Twitter. They're fighting back.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart will not take a selfie with you. It's best you know that now.

Reinhart was reportedly out to lunch when she noticed fans taking what they thought were "sneaky" photos of her. She turned to Twitter to call them out. In a message that's since been deleted, Reinhart wrote: "To the two girls who are repeatedly photographing me as I'm eating my lunch... I see you. You aren't slick... that's f***ing rude?????"

Fans responded, accusing Reinhart of using them for fame but refusing to accept everything that comes with her role on a successful television series. She explained why the photos bother her in another tweet: "No, no, no. This is what's wrong – you think you're entitled to take a photo of me while I'm alone and eating because I'm on a tv show. So I asked for it, right? Wrong. I am a human being. I am not Betty Cooper. You aren't entitled to me. At all."

Fans continued the debate, claiming that taking a photo of her from afar isn't invading her privacy in the same way it would be if they approached her for a picture. Others claim that photos are simply a side effect of fame, and Reinhart shouldn't complain about it.

