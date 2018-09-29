Lindsay Lohan tries to kidnap refugee child, gets punched in the face while live-streaming.

We've been worried about Lindsay Lohan for a long time now. And this recent video does very little to assuage our fear that the Mean Girls star has gone off the proverbial deep end.

In a bizarre video she live-streamed to Instagram, 32-year-old Lohan approaches a family she describes as a "Syrian refugee family" in the streets of Moscow, Russia. "Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met. A Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help," says Lohan, who seems under the influence of mind-altering substances.

Speaking to the family in a mix of Arabic and English with an Arabic accent, she confronts the family, who appear to be homeless, saying "tell me your story."

Speaking to the kids, she says:

You want to come with me? Come with me. I’ll take care of you guys. Do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? It would be so cool to watch a movie on a TV or a computer.

Then she starts to berate the parents, saying: