Lindsay Lohan tries to kidnap refugee child, gets punched in the face while live-streaming.

We've been worried about Lindsay Lohan for a long time now. And this recent video does very little to assuage our fear that the Mean Girls star has gone off the proverbial deep end.
In a bizarre video she live-streamed to Instagram, 32-year-old Lohan approaches a family she describes as a "Syrian refugee family" in the streets of Moscow, Russia. "Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met. A Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help," says Lohan, who seems under the influence of mind-altering substances.
Speaking to the family in a mix of Arabic and English with an Arabic accent, she confronts the family, who appear to be homeless, saying "tell me your story."
Speaking to the kids, she says:
You want to come with me? Come with me. I’ll take care of you guys. Do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? It would be so cool to watch a movie on a TV or a computer.
Then she starts to berate the parents, saying:
You should not have them [your sons] on the floor, you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you [can] for your children, so they have a better life,. If someone is offering them a home and a bed, which is me at the moment, give it to them. They will come back to you.
She eventually attempts to lure the children away from their mother, because for some reason she believes they're victims of "child trafficking."
"I won’t leave until I take you. Now I know who you are. Don’t fuck with me," she threatens, in an Arabic accent. "Look what’s happening, they’re trafficking children. You’re ruining Arabic culture by doing this." She continues: "I’m with you boys, don’t worry. The whole world is seeing this right now."
You can watch the video on Twitter, where it's spreading like Mean Girl mania in 2004:
Eventually, Lohan appears to put her hand on one of the kids in an attempt to kidnap him from his parents. That's when the mom took action and punched Lindsay Lohan in the face. This is a totally justifiable reaction to a stranger trying to steal your kid, even if that stranger did become a pop culture icon with her above-average performance in Mean Girls.
This video is painful to watch, in part because Lohan's behavior is both completely inappropriate and very illegal. And in part because she's clearly not well, and should be the one getting help, not giving it.
Lindsay Lohan, we beg of you: