On Tuesday, actress Lindsay Lohan came to Harvey Weinstein's defense amid serious sexual assault allegations brought on by multiple women. This is following the bombshell New York Times report on the movie mogul that details over three decades of alleged sexual misconduct.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now," Lohan said in her bizarre manufactured accent over her Instagram story. "I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."

Weinstein's wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced that she is leaving her husband in a statement to People on Tuesday.

Lohan goes on to say, "He's never done anything wrong to me."

Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rosanna Arquette, and Asia Argento are just a few of the women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The internet was not pleased with Lohan's message.

Lohan has since deleted the messages, but has yet to issue an apology or statement.

