On Tuesday, actress Lindsay Lohan came to Harvey Weinstein's defense amid serious sexual assault allegations brought on by multiple women. This is following the bombshell New York Times report on the movie mogul that details over three decades of alleged sexual misconduct.

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now," Lohan said in her bizarre manufactured accent over her Instagram story. "I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."

Weinstein's wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced that she is leaving her husband in a statement to People on Tuesday.

Lohan goes on to say, "He's never done anything wrong to me."

Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rosanna Arquette, and Asia Argento are just a few of the women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The internet was not pleased with Lohan's message.

How can you speak for OTHER WOMEN? Just because it didn’t happen to YOU does not make their statements invalid pic.twitter.com/aAoOXCGhEN — Sheá (@Envy_Kills) October 11, 2017

Have not unfollowed someone faster in my damn life. Bye LiLo 👋🏽👋🏽 — Alicia Isabel (@aliciacheco) October 11, 2017

Bygone drug addict Lindsay Lohan...defending Harvey Weinstein bc he didnt assault her is like defending OJ Simpson bc he didn't murder me — Zendaya's ShoesRule (@myfeetonfleek) October 11, 2017

Nobody can ruin her career faster than Donna Karan



Lindsay Lohan: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/sBplj9HNhm — Theo Burk (@BigPunnysher) October 11, 2017

Lohan has since deleted the messages, but has yet to issue an apology or statement.

