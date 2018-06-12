Lisa Lampanelli flips out on heckler who offers her $100 to "shut up."

Insult comic Lisa Lampanelli went ballistic on an audience member who offered her $100 to "shut up" at her gig at the San Jose City National Civic on Sunday.

The drama started when the man started heckling Lampanelli while she was talking with another audience member during her set. Lampanelli then turned her attention to the man, and even offered him the money back for his ticket if he would leave the show and stop interrupting. Instead, the man took out a hundred dollar bill and offered it to the comic to "to "shut the f**k up."

Then things got ugly.

According to this video from TMZ, Lampanelli then went on a cuss-ridden tirade against everyone in the building from audience members, to crew people, to the lighting guy at the theater.

And things only escalated when an audience member in the balcony reportedly called Lampanelli a "c*nt." Very Samantha Bee of them.

Lampanelli also told TMZ that despite the rant, she was able to finish her set. According to NBC Bay Area, many patrons were unhappy with Lampanelli's offensive meltdown and asked for their money back.