Logan Paul gets dragged over tone deaf comment on Cardi B's Instagram

Man, Logan Paul just does not stop. The disgraced YouTube vlogger, who got in trouble when he posted a video showing a victim of suicide, just commented on one of Cardi B's Instagrams, and boy howdy, was he tone-deaf.

On Wednesday, performer Cardi B posted a picture of herself in the dress she wore to Sunday night's Grammys, along with the caption, "They trinna crucify me like they did Christ."

The caption is most likely a reference to the Kanye West song, "Don't Like," where he raps, "The media crucify me like they did Christ."

And for some damn reason unknown to anyone but himself, Logan Paul thought it would be a good idea to comment on the pic, "lawlz u tellin me," as though he were being put through the ringer for no legitimate reason.

Paul's comment did not go over well with Cardi B's fans, who replied with their comments of their own.

Many pointed out that he should stop acting like he's being victimized for what he did, because it was legitimately awful.