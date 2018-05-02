Logan Paul enters Twitter feud with comedian Chris D'Elia, gets properly dragged.

Aspiring comedian/disgraced YouTuber Logan Paul got into a fight with veteran comic Chris D'Elia on on Twitter, and things got ugly.

It all started when Paul tweeted that it is important that his followers watch his latest vlog, where he announced he would be giving up vlogging.

new vlog...

the end of logan paul vlogs

important that you watch 😕 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 29, 2018

Then comedian Chris D'Elia chimed in:

Shots fired! Unnecessary shots, but shots none the less!

So Paul utilized any comedians greatest tool— excessive emojis.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 im laughing cuz now i know why your comedy career took a dive https://t.co/iZyct1NVfd — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 1, 2018

Yeah, you can already tell that the kid is sweating.

This is when D'Elia delivered a lethal blow:

At least when my career dies you can film it and put it on YouTube. https://t.co/GvJ9kf31OO — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) May 1, 2018

I mean, there is no coming back from that.