Logan Paul enters Twitter feud with comedian Chris D'Elia, gets properly dragged.

Aspiring comedian/disgraced YouTuber Logan Paul got into a fight with veteran comic Chris D'Elia on on Twitter, and things got ugly.
It all started when Paul tweeted that it is important that his followers watch his latest vlog, where he announced he would be giving up vlogging.
Then comedian Chris D'Elia chimed in:
Shots fired! Unnecessary shots, but shots none the less!
So Paul utilized any comedians greatest tool— excessive emojis.
Yeah, you can already tell that the kid is sweating.
This is when D'Elia delivered a lethal blow:
I mean, there is no coming back from that.
Back in December, Paul and his crew came across the body of someone who died by suicide, filmed it, and posted it on YouTube. You can read more about that here, but the TL;DR version is: it was a mess.
Paul immediately put on "good PR" hat and explained that he learned his lesson about filming dead bodies in a Japanese suicide forests...a lesson we all have come to learn at one time or another.
Guess that means he watched his Netflix special, though...
Paul tried to get in one last "roast," but kinda roasted himself instead?
Hey, Logan. Stick to vlogging. No, wait. Don't do that. Stick to...uh...You know what? Just go take a nap.