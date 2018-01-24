YouTube star tries to make up for disastrous suicide video with new suicide video.

It has been 22 days since Logan Paul created a huge controversy by filming a dead body hanging in Japan's "suicide forest" and sharing it online for his millions of followers, many of them teens. And in those 22 days, Logan Paul has clearly undergone a full emotional and spiritual transformation (hired a new PR person).

The 23-year-old has been taking a "break" from social media ever since his Dec. 31st video went viral, causing YouTube to end their business partnership. But he's back with a cropped haircut and a completely different personality (empathetic? aware?) in a new video called: "Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow."

"I know I have made mistakes," says Logan somberly in the new vid. "I know I have let people down. But what happens when you are given an opportunity to help make a difference in the world?"

You can watch it in full, here:

In the video, Paul talks to various experts in the mental health field, like John Draper, director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and Bob Forrest, who runs the Alo House Recovery Center. He also talks to a man who survived his own suicide attempt, and promises to donate a million dollars to various suicide prevention organizations.