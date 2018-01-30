Fans are slamming Lorde for her shady reaction to Pink at the Grammys.

After Pink sang "Wild Hearts Can't be Broken" at the Grammys on Sunday, the crowd erupted in applause. Well, most of the crowd, anyway.

Twitter spotted Lorde giving Pink a polite (but wholly unenthusiastic) golf clap following her performance. Basically, the "Green Light" singer didn't seem too impressed by Pink's powerhouse vocals.

@lorde ‘s expression after @Pink performance??? WTH?? Baby claps?? Is there some sort of beef here I don’t know about?? #grammys pic.twitter.com/5O0vI15fdZ — Pemberley Rose (@Pemberley_Roses) January 29, 2018

I’m not trying to start somethin’, or maybe I am. Why did Lorde give Pink a weak ass clap for her performance? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DdNQCIsgBg — Kristin Klingshirn (@KrisKling) January 29, 2018

And her reaction kinda pissed people off:

YOU DO NOT GIVE GOLF CLAPS TO PINK, LORDE. — Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) January 29, 2018

I already didn’t care for Lorde. But her being far too cool to even bring herself to applaud for Pink...bitch I’m done. — jupiter2012 (@jupiter2012) January 29, 2018