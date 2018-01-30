Fans are slamming Lorde for her shady reaction to Pink at the Grammys.

After Pink sang "Wild Hearts Can't be Broken" at the Grammys on Sunday, the crowd erupted in applause. Well, most of the crowd, anyway.
Twitter spotted Lorde giving Pink a polite (but wholly unenthusiastic) golf clap following her performance. Basically, the "Green Light" singer didn't seem too impressed by Pink's powerhouse vocals.
And her reaction kinda pissed people off:
But let's not be too harsh. After all, it must be hard to be 'on' all night just in case the camera pans to you. Plus, Pink was under similar scrutiny not too long ago after tweeters caught her looking peeved during Christina Aguilera's AMA performance. Pink later explained that was not the case at all.
Who knows, maybe Lorde was just distracted because she was thinking about how she was the ONLY 'ALBUM OF THE YEAR' NOMINEE NOT ASKED TO PERFORM ON THE SHOW!?!? C'mon. You'd be pissed, too.
But still, in all likelihood, the cameras probably just caught Lorde at an unflattering moment. After all, who doesn't love Pink?