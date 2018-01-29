Lorde's Grammys gown carried a not-so-subtle message.

Lorde's Grammys dress had a not-so-secret but totally inspiring message stitched into it. Did you catch it?

The 'Green Light' singer wore a red Valentino dress to the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but accessorized by hand-stitching a poem by American neo-conceptual feminist artist Jenny Holzer on the back. According to E!, Lorde wrote the entire poem out by hand.

Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Opposition identifies and isolates the enemy. Conflict of interest must be seen for what it is. Do not support palliative gestures; they confuse the people and delay the inevitable confrontation. Delay is not tolerated for it jeopardizes the well-being of the majority. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom.

Twitter absolutely loved it:

Lorde was reportedly the only artist nominated for Album of the Year who was not asked to perform at the 2018 Grammys. Perhaps she decided to don Holzer's essay in response to that— or the fact the only 9% of Grammy nominees between 2013-2018 are women.