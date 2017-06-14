Advertising

Some particularly sleuthy fans of the singer Lorde are claiming that they discovered the singer's secret Instagram account, which was devoted to reviewing and ranking onion rings.

Singer. Songwriter. Onion ring connoisseur. giphy

Although "Onion Rings Worldwide" is now deleted, fans are speculating that it once belonged to the "Royals" singer. The account appeared to be devoted to posting pictures of and ranking onion rings at various eateries around the world.

Instagram

Advertising

The account mysteriously disappeared when journalist Anna Bracewell-Worrall of Newshub reached out to Lorde's management to ask she was behind "Onion Rings Worldwide." Although Lorde's team did not deny or confirm, Bracewell-Worrall supplied plenty of evidence that supports her case:

1. The onion ring pictures happen to be taken in the same cities that Lorde was currently in.

Instagram

2. Twenty-four people followed the account, including Lorde and several of her friends. The account was not following anyone.

Instagram

3. Some super creepy fans noted that the hands in the pictures look like Lorde's hands.

Instagram

Advertising

4. The reviews featured words spelled in a way that someone from New Zealand would spell them. For example, flavor was spelled "flavour."

Instagram

More evidence can be found here.

I don't know about you, but we are pretty convinced. We only wish the account was named "Lorde of the Onion Rings." Talk about a missed opportunity.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.