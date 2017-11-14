Louis C.K. accuser writes powerful post on Facebook: 'we need to be fair, and we need to listen.'

In 2003, Abby Schachner was a comedian who called her more established colleague, Louis C.K., to one of her shows. On the other end of the line, she heard C.K. masturbating, an addition to the conversation she did not consent to.

The New York Times featured Schachner's story in their recent exposé of C.K.'s history of sexual misconduct, which the comedian admitted to and almost apologized for.

C.K. was ripped apart for not explicitly saying "sorry" in his statement and taking a few opportunities to reference how established and admired he was, an appropriately masturbatory focus, given the circumstances.

Schachner, who was on on the receiving end of the grossness, released a statement on the matter, and indicated that she was satisfied with C.K.'s response.

In a long statement on Facebook, she says she has forgiven C.K., and is on her way to forging herself.