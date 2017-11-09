Louis C.K.'s movie premiere canceled in anticipation of damaging NYTimes expose.

UPDATE 3:44 PM: The piece has been published, and it's damning.
The premiere of Louis C.K.'s movie I Love You, Daddy (which is rumored to be as gross as it sounds) has been cancelled in anticipation of a potentially damaging New York Times expose.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that, according to a source, "a NY Times story on the comedian is about to break, and the premiere was canceled in case it's damaging."
C.K. was also slated to appear tonight on Colbert, but has been replaced with William H. Macy.
Journalist Yashar Ali confirms that yes, there is a storm a-comin'.
The content of the film couldn't possibly be worse given the cultural climate.
Written, directed by, and starring C.K., the dramedy I Love You, Daddy tells the story of a TV writer-producer whose 17-year-old daughter, played by Chloe Grace Moretz, has a relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker, being John Malkovich.
For years, there were rumors about alleged sexual misconduct committed by Louis C.K.
As my colleague Jessie wrote in August:
ICYMI: the now defunct website Gawker (RIP) published a piece five years ago called "Which Beloved Comedian Likes to Force Female Comics to Watch Him Jerk Off?" Three years after that, they published an article that named names, called "Louis C.K. Will Call You Up to Talk About His Alleged Sexual Misconduct."
