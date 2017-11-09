Louis C.K.'s movie premiere canceled in anticipation of damaging NYTimes expose.

UPDATE 3:44 PM: The piece has been published, and it's damning.

The premiere of Louis C.K.'s movie I Love You, Daddy (which is rumored to be as gross as it sounds) has been cancelled in anticipation of a potentially damaging New York Times expose.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that, according to a source, "a NY Times story on the comedian is about to break, and the premiere was canceled in case it's damaging."

C.K. was also slated to appear tonight on Colbert, but has been replaced with William H. Macy.

Journalist Yashar Ali confirms that yes, there is a storm a-comin'.

For weeks the NYT has been prepping a story about Louis CK and calling everyone in the comedy world and Hollywood, my sources have received calls...it appears that story will be published soon. Per @THR the premiere for his movie has been cancelled. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 9, 2017

The content of the film couldn't possibly be worse given the cultural climate.