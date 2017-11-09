The 'NYT' expose on Louis C.K. just dropped and it's as horrible as we all expected.

Earlier today, the premiere of Louis C.K.'s film I Love You, Daddy was canceled in anticipation of a New York Times exposé.
Well, the article is out, and it's damning.
Five women, four of them comedians and one of them a coworker on a pilot, have come forward with stories alleging sexual misconduct, the first incident in 2002.
Two comedians, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, told the Times that C.K. invited them to his hotel room at the 2002 U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colorado for what they thought was a collegial hang among comics. They tell the Times:
As soon as they sat down in his room, still wrapped in their winter jackets and hats, Louis C.K. asked if he could take out his penis, the women said.
They thought it was a joke and laughed it off. “And then he really did it,” Ms. Goodman said in an interview with The New York Times. “He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”
A theme through all five women's stories is that C.K. consistently used his position of power as a rising star in the comedy world as a sort of shield or sense of entitlement to act inappropriately around women.
The Times reports:
In 2003, Abby Schachner called Louis C.K. to invite him to one of her shows, and during the phone conversation, she said, she could hear him masturbating as they spoke. Another comedian, Rebecca Corry, said that while she was appearing with Louis C.K. on a television pilot in 2005, he asked if he could masturbate in front of her. She declined.
In the piece, the women—comedians themselves—discuss the backlash and intimidation they received from speaking out against comedy's beloved ginger giant, but the community just didn't want to hear it.
In 2002, Goodman and Wolov began telling others about the incident in the hotel room the day after it happened, but "guys were backing away from us," Wolov said. Within 24 hours of leaving C.K.'s hotel, "we could already feel the backlash."
C.K.'s manager, Dave Becky, allegedly told Goodman's and Wolov's managers to have them stop telling the story. Becky denies making any threats towards women.
Read the whole article here.