The 'NYT' expose on Louis C.K. just dropped and it's as horrible as we all expected.

Earlier today, the premiere of Louis C.K.'s film I Love You, Daddy was canceled in anticipation of a New York Times exposé.

Well, the article is out, and it's damning.

Five women, four of them comedians and one of them a coworker on a pilot, have come forward with stories alleging sexual misconduct, the first incident in 2002.

Two comedians, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, told the Times that C.K. invited them to his hotel room at the 2002 U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colorado for what they thought was a collegial hang among comics. They tell the Times:

As soon as they sat down in his room, still wrapped in their winter jackets and hats, Louis C.K. asked if he could take out his penis, the women said. They thought it was a joke and laughed it off. “And then he really did it,” Ms. Goodman said in an interview with The New York Times. “He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”

A theme through all five women's stories is that C.K. consistently used his position of power as a rising star in the comedy world as a sort of shield or sense of entitlement to act inappropriately around women.