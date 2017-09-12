Advertising

For years now, quiet rumors of sexual misconduct by comedian Louis C.K. have swirled in the comedy community, occasionally surfacing online (mainly thanks to Gawker, RIP). And then fellow comedian Tig Notaro brought the allegations into the mainstream last month when she publicly called him out in an interview.

But C.K., 50, has never directly addressed the allegations against him, until now. In a new interview with the New York Times, the comedian denied the reports of sexual misconduct, dismissing them as hearsay. "I’m not going to answer to that stuff, because they’re rumors," he said. "If you actually participate in a rumor, you make it bigger and you make it real."

C.K. was then asked "So it’s not real?" to which he responded: "No. They’re rumors, that’s all that is."

The only other time the comedian has addressed the rumors are in an interview with Vulture last year, when he dismissed them entirely. "I don’t care about that. That’s nothing to me. That’s not real," he said at the time.

But last month, comedian Tig Notaro called him out in an interview with the Daily Beast about her new Amazon series, One Mississippi, of which Louis CK is listed as executive producer. In the interview, Notaro alluded to "an incident" that occurred between her and C.K. years ago. She also urged him to "handle" the allegations against him.

"I think it's important to take care of that, to handle that, because it's serious to be assaulted," she said. "It's serious to be harassed. It's serious, it's serious, it's serious."

In the New York Times interview, C.K. declined to discuss specifics, but seemed confused by Notaro's statements. "I don't know why she said the things she's said, I really don't," he said. "I don't think talking about that stuff in the press and having conversations over press lanes is a good idea."

In the interview, C.K. also made this eerily pertinent statement when speaking about his new movie, which is about a man whose teenage daughter is seduced by an older man:

There are these people in the world that we all talk about, and we want to know that they're all good, or they're all bad. The uncomfortable truth is, you never really know. You don't know anybody. To me, if there was one thing this movie is about, it's that you don't know anybody.

