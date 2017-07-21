Advertising

It’s all good between Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, the former One Direction bandmates. While their friendship had been on shaky ground at one point, it’s Louis’ mom – and her dying wish – that brought the two singers back together.

In a new interview with The Sun, Louis explained, "My mum said, 'You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f**king short.'"

He added: "A mother’s intuition is just f**king crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted."

Advertising

Sadly, Johannah Deakin died from leukemia at age 43.

Fans may recall that after Zayn left One Direction, he and Louis got in a Twitter fight. Many believed it was the end of their friendship for sure.

Louis told The Sun: "I can't stand to hold a grudge with anyone. It doesn't sit with me right. If there is any animosity, just clear the air."

At his mom's urging, Louis made steps to repair their fractured friendship, explaining "it was nice" to meet up with Zayn again.

Advertising

Further, Louis explained the importance of being in each others' lives, noting: "I can't speak on behalf of him but we really care about each other. I could always break the rules a little bit with Zayn...it was that brotherly love. We will always have that love for each other."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.