Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale, like a lot of people, posted a picture of her father on Father's Day. In the Instagram, she's standing next to her dad, and the caption reads, "You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy."

That's all very well and fine, but that's not what this story is really about.

It was a comment that Hale herself made in the photo's comments section that threw her commenters in a tizzy. She tagged someone (probably a friend) and wrote "ugh I was so fat."

The reactions from her Instagram followers were swift, many and varied. The first issue is that, by any and all standards, Hale was not actually fat in that photo, at all.

The second issue is Hale's use of the word "ugh" when talking about being "fat." Some commenters assured Hale that she wasn't fat, rather, she was beautiful. This pretty much insinuates that "fat" and "pretty" are somehow mutually exclusive. News flash: you can be BOTH!

Then there were the people who scolded Hale for not being a perfect role model. A ton of people were straight up angry at Hale for saying that she was fat in that picture, claiming that it sends a bad message to all the young women who look up to her, and reinforces unrealistic standards for women's bodies, which it does.

Also, a lot of women wondered, if that's fat, then what am I? I mean…come on.

And there was a large group of people telling other commenters to leave Hale alone, saying that she doesn't owe them anything and should be allowed to say what she feels on her own Instagram account.

Good gravy. That's a lot of drama and feelings over what Hale probably thought was a throwaway comment on a Father's Day post. It's important, though, for people to learn that words mean things, and can affect other people, especially when you're beautiful, young, and famous, with people hanging on to your every statement.

