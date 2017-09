Advertising Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale is not letting disgusting body-shamers spew nonsense on her watch. On Friday, Hale tweeted this innocuous picture of herself alongside the caption "Don’t go into the light, Carol Anne"— a nod to the 1982 horror flick The Poltergeist (tis the season!). https://twitter.com/lucyhale/status/911354540531658752 But of course, some jerk-wad on the internet had to run his mouth about Hale's weight. Meet Teddy. Teddy generally sucks. No one asked Teddy his opinion, but he offered it anyway. Don't be like Teddy. As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don't take these comments lightly. Im healthy and happy and you don't know me. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

His response? Predictable.

But Lucy would not back down.

I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

So keep your repulsive comments to yourself. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

Lucy first spoke about her battle with anorexia back in 2012, where she confessed that she used to starve herself.

"I've never really talked about this, but I would go days without eating," Hale reveals. "Or maybe I'd have some fruit and then go to the gym for three hours."

But eventually, Hale was able to recover, and turn herself into the healthy troll-slayer she is today.

"It was a gradual process but I changed myself."

