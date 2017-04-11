Advertising

Ludacris just released the video for his new song "Vitamin D," but there is one thing featured in it that is majorly distracting— and no, we are not talking about all the half-naked women.

The Fast and Furious actor can be seen around the 11 second mark rocking some insanely bad CGI abs and pecks, and they are actually ludicrous. Check it out.

Of course, Twitter had a field day with the botched special effects.

Ludacris's CGI chest looks like those rolls i buy at 7/11 when i’m drunk pic.twitter.com/RqXXfhit4q — Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) April 10, 2017

so....... ludacris is just gonna CGI himself with abs using sega dreamcast graphics ??? it's rough out here. pic.twitter.com/BnAettIvd3 — Ahmed/A&R/6ig 6iz (@big_business_) April 10, 2017

Upon further inspection of that Ludacris video, he left out a whole part where you can see him with no abs looool pic.twitter.com/wtGEMQCfSV — Nier:AutomaChance (@LordChancePants) April 10, 2017

On a scale of real to Ludacris, how is your torso? — Otto Fernandez (@OttoFernandez) April 11, 2017

Ludacris air brushed some abs on his body and I am unable — Cassiel (@AceRedBand1t) April 10, 2017

Somebody said Ludacris got dem WWF No Mercy abs in his new music video. Lmao!! #VitaminD pic.twitter.com/nMloxm27vW — Grown Simba ⚡️ (@GrandCampBeats) April 11, 2017

Even Luda was able to laugh at himself.

😂😂 I did a lot of sit ups for that! RT @SamCruzin: Yo but why Ludacris six pack look like it was done at Sephora pic.twitter.com/FVbYp2KQcW — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 11, 2017

😂😂Do you want your own fake abs, but can't afford CGI? Get your fake abs here for $11.81! https://t.co/WHs0IIIoZ9 pic.twitter.com/2bUJ0ReZ6T — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 10, 2017

But he did reveal that the special effect was a deliberate choice.

It's ok they slow RT @chris_oneto: he's supposed to have CGI & he looks at them at the end of the video & sees em gone. It's intentional — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 11, 2017

Uh, whatever you say!

Plus, this isn't the first time Ludacris has enhanced his body for a music video. Remember his giant arms in the 2004 video for "Get Back"?

Ha! Tell Em i been swole! 😂😂 RT @maxthephotog: Everyone acting like @Ludacris just got swole... pic.twitter.com/v3OihNVt2T — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 11, 2017

Oh, Luda. You and your average body are perfect just the way you are.

